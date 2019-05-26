Preet Bharara Tells Liz Cheney to ‘Knock it the Hell Off’ After She Says Strzok Texts Could Be Treason

Rep. Liz Cheney on Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “What I see every day is a speaker of the House who’s increasingly losing her grip on the leadership of her conference” https://t.co/SDQZCgPzR6 pic.twitter.com/YM9xaDd0eM — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 26, 2019

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) said Sunday that anti-Trump texts between former FBI agent Peter Strozok and lawyer Lisa Page could be treason. Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had some choice words about this.

Elected officials keep making casual, ignorant, idiotic accusations of “treason.” Trump does it. Just saw Liz Cheney do it. Read the Constitution and knock it the hell off. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) May 26, 2019

Cheney made her comment on the newest episode of This Week.

“You had Strzok and Page who were in charge of launching this investigation and they were saying things like, ‘We must stop this president,'” she said. “We need an insurance policy against this president. That, in my view, when you have people that are in the highest eschelons of the law enforcement of this nation, saying things like that, that sounds an awful lot like a coup and it could well be treason.”

Strzok and Page were part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016, and alleged “collusion” with the Trump campaign.

Bharara previously worked as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York during the Obama administration, but Trump fired him in an awkward turn of events.

Cheney’s morning show appearance follows President Donald Trump saying that certain FBI officials, including Strzok and Page, committed “treason.”

Barbara McQuade, a professor at the University of Michigan Law and another former Obama-era U.S. Attorney, called out the president for his use of the word.

We should stop throwing around the word “treason.” Treason means giving aid and comfort to the enemy when we are at war. It is not merely being disloyal. Treason is narrowly defined and requires two witnesses to prevent its abuse against dissenters. https://t.co/uGVXeUuYvx — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) May 26, 2019

[Screengrab via ABC]