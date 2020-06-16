Police Searching for Suspect Who Shockingly Pushed a 92-Year-Old Woman into a Fire Hydrant (VIDEO)

New York police are looking for the man responsible for a seemingly random and inexplicable attack on a 92-year-old woman who was wheeling a cart before her on a Manhattan sidewalk last week.

Video clearly shows the suspect extending his left arm and pushing the elderly woman. She immediately lost her balance and fell to ground, hitting her head on a fire hydrant in the process. After the assault, the man in the purple shirt and shorts just kept on walking–but not without looking back at the woman on the ground.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, in the alternative, to send tips to @NYPDTips on Twitter. There was no immediate identifying information provided about the suspect or his age, but he appears to be a young black male.

Here are two other versions of the surveillance video without news commentary, one blurred and one not:

Police are searching for the man who shoved a 92-year-old woman, causing her to fall and hit her head on a hydrant. https://t.co/NySheS1Rm1 pic.twitter.com/AkzFPBSW81 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 16, 2020

The nonagenarian New Yorker had to be taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital for treatment. She is reportedly expected to recover. According to police, this attack happened in Gramercy Park around 3:30 p.m. on June 12.

[Image via New York Post/screengrab]

