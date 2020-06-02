Watch Our Live Network Now

Police Respond After Video Appears to Show Officer Spitting on Detained Person in Richmond

Alberto LuperonJun 2nd, 2020, 7:10 pm

Warning: strong language.

Video circulating online purportedly shows a police officer spitting on a detained person. The incident allegedly happened in Richmond, Virginia.

“We are aware of the video and we are investigating,” the Richmond Police Department said in a statement to Law&Crime.

Another video is supposed to be showing the officer in question. When asked, he identifies himself as a cop and said his badge number is 3119. Law&Crime is not clear about the name he gave. It was either something like “Edmond,” or, as Twitter user @RVAdirt said, “Hedman.”

Law&Crime could not independently confirm the identity of the officer in question nor his badge number.

The homicide of Minnesota man George Floyd sparked protests nationwide. Then-cop Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on the Floyd’s neck. Prosecutors said this went on for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Two minutes and 53 seconds of that happened after Floyd became unresponsive, authorities said. Chauvin was fired, then he was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

