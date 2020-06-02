Police Respond After Video Appears to Show Officer Spitting on Detained Person in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA — let’s get him FIRED Here’s footage of the Richmond Police Department SPITTING ON a detainee after tear gassing a peaceful group of protesters. DURING A PANDEMIC The tall cop in this video is Officer Edmund (Edmond?), badge number 3119 pic.twitter.com/OvGWhzwz8b — Michael Saoma (@michaelsaoma) June 2, 2020

Warning: strong language.

Video circulating online purportedly shows a police officer spitting on a detained person. The incident allegedly happened in Richmond, Virginia.

“We are aware of the video and we are investigating,” the Richmond Police Department said in a statement to Law&Crime.

Another video is supposed to be showing the officer in question. When asked, he identifies himself as a cop and said his badge number is 3119. Law&Crime is not clear about the name he gave. It was either something like “Edmond,” or, as Twitter user @RVAdirt said, “Hedman.”

Here’s your guy @RichmondPolice. FIRE HIM AND CHARGE HIM FOR SPITTING ON A DETAINED PERSON DURING A PANDEMIC. THAT IS ASSAULT 🐝 P.S.thank you to all sharing videos and experiences with me. Y’all are the heroes. pic.twitter.com/9GlpVWmZLu — RVADirt (@RVAdirt) June 2, 2020

Badge #3119 has a name and it is Robert Hedman.🐝 https://t.co/lySbuoJlyo — RVADirt (@RVAdirt) June 2, 2020

Law&Crime could not independently confirm the identity of the officer in question nor his badge number.

The homicide of Minnesota man George Floyd sparked protests nationwide. Then-cop Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on the Floyd’s neck. Prosecutors said this went on for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Two minutes and 53 seconds of that happened after Floyd became unresponsive, authorities said. Chauvin was fired, then he was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

[Screengrab via @RVAdirt]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]