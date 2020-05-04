Police Apologize for Tweet Calling Rep. Joe Kennedy a ‘Liberal F***ing Jerk’

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts are apologizing after a tweet appeared on their department’s official account calling Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Massachusetts, 4th District) a “liberal fucking jerk.” They say a member of the department posted it by mistake to the official account, instead of to a personal one.

Earlier this afternoon, a member of the Cambridge Police, who has access to the Department’s Twitter account, inadvertently posted political commentary on the department account rather than their personal account, that was inappropriate, unprofessional and disrespectful. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) May 3, 2020

The post in question appeared under a tweet for a WCVB-TV story about Kennedy saying that it was difficult to secure personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic.

“Another liberal fucking jerk who just happens to be better then [sic] the clown he’s running against,” stated the tweet from the Cambridge Police verified account. “Sad for us.”

For those who are curious, this was the tweet: pic.twitter.com/DEggfX4wgo — Harry Kaufer (@HarryKaufer) May 3, 2020

Kennedy is running against U.S. Senate incumbent Ed Markey in the Democratic primary.

Police deleted the “jerk” tweet.

“While the post was quickly removed, the concerning statements cannot be erased,” they wrote. “These actions do not reflect the professionalism that we as a department take great pride in & we want to sincerely apologize to the Congressman and those individuals the statement was directed at.”

Officers said they would take “appropriate action” for this, but did not elaborate. They did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

[Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images]