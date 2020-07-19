3 Best Friends Were ‘Viciously Murdered’ While Going Out Fishing, Sheriff Says

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is on the scene of triple murder in Frostproof on Lake Streety Rd. There are three adult male victims who were fishing on Lake Streety last night (Friday, July 17, 2020) prior to being murdered. If anyone has information about this homicide they are urged to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed! Click here to read the news release https://tinyurl.com/y66rh3nu Posted by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, July 18, 2020

Three men in Frostproof, Florida were murdered Friday while out fishing, says the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. They were Brandon Rollins, 27, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23. Now authorities are looking for whoever is responsible for this.

Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press conference Saturday that the men were “viciously murdered.” The trio were going out night fishing, and traveled to the location in two vehicles, he said. Tillman apparently arrived first in his red pickup truck, according to this account.

“What I give you is certainly conjecture, and all subject to change,” Judd said. “This is just what we see from the crime scene, and most of that we’re going to protect.”

With that in mind, Judd said Tillman was murdered. The sheriff suggested there were multiple suspects. It appeared that while the murder was happening, Rollins and Springfield arrived in a white pickup truck, and were “shot up.”

But there was, briefly, a survivor: Rollins. He managed to call his father for help, according to the sheriff. The dad, who had been asleep, got up, got dressed, and headed to the spot because he knew where they were fishing about 10 minutes away. He arrived at the “horrific” scene while his son was still alive, according to this account. But he had forgot his cell phone in his rush to get there, so he drove to a convenience store to get help.

Rollins eventually succumbed to his injuries, but when his father arrived at the scene, he managed to say certain things to the man, according to this account. Judd, however, didn’t share the details.

Judd said it was among the worst murder scenes he had ever been to. Now deputies are seeking leads to solve the crime “sooner rather than later.” From the sheriff’s office:

We are seeking the public’s help in this triple homicide. If anyone has information about this they are urged to contact PCSO at 863-298-6200. Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 CASH REWARD for information that leads to the arrests of the suspects responsible.

