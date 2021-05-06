On the Latest ‘Coptales’ Podcast: Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin Interviews His Former Informant About Busting a Strip Club Robbery

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!

On the latest episode of Law&Crime’s podcast “Coptales,” Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin of the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sit down with Sean’s old police informant.

Larkin and his old informant “Connor”—not his real name—recount how they were successfully able to stop a strip club robbery.

“I think they played a waiting game, and just like clockwork, here they come,” Connor said. “They gotta wait until a certain amount to show intent of them gonna do what they was told that might happen. And just like clockwork: It happened, and the blue and red lights came on—and people started scattering like roaches.”

“Connor” also talks about how he met Sean and became his informant back in 2009.

“I think the very, very, very first information was on like a murder suspect that they couldn’t find, and they was outside some apartments,” Conor said. “And they was looking for a certain car and I told him what a car was—and they put everything else together after that.”

You can also watch the entire episode here:

