Actor Rick Moranis Is Okay After Man Sucker Punched Him in Manhattan, Representative Says

Alberto LuperonOct 2nd, 2020, 3:36 pm

A spokesperson for the actor Rick Moranis says the actor is okay after an attacker sucker punched him in New York City.

“He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” a representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

The New York Police Department said an unknown attacker punched a 67-year-old man Thursday morning on Central Park West by West 70th Street, knocking him to the ground. As seen on video, suspect and victim were walking in opposite directions on the sidewalk, when the attacker lunged forward, struck the victim, and walked away.

The 67-year-old was identified as Moranis by law enforcement sources speaking to NBC New York.

News of the incident sparked outrage. We live in a divisive time, but if there’s one thing anyone can agree on, it’s this: Don’t mess with Rick Moranis.

Moranis made his name in classics like GhostbustersSpaceballs, Little Shop of Horrors, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. He left the industry to raise his children after his wife, makeup artist Ann Belsky, passed away from cancer in 1991. He recently resurfaced for a Mint Mobile commercial with actor Ryan Reynolds.

