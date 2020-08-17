Two Suspects Charged in Murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay 18 Years After Shooting

Law enforcement officials say that the 2002 murder of hip-hop legend and Run-DMC member Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell has been solved. The New York Times reported that the suspects are Ronald Washington, 56, and Karl Jordan Jr., 36, citing two anonymous law enforcement officials.

The Run-DMC DJ was 37 years old when he was shot and killed by a masked killer on October 30, 2002 at a recording studio in Queens, New York. The victim was shot in the head. According to reports, the suspects have been indicted for murder in connection with drug trafficking.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn were expected to announce the indictments on Monday afternoon.

According to the Times, Washington is currently incarcerated for robbery, while Jordan was arrested Sunday. Jordan has already done time for shooting Mizell’s nephew Rodney Jones.

