The Wisconsin woman who made global headlines after being accused of the particularly gruesome meth-fueled decapitation of her lover one year ago attacked her own defense lawyer in court Tuesday when the judge in the case suggested a trial delay was necessary.

Based on the allegations against his 25-year-old client Taylor Schabusiness, Green Bay defense lawyer Quinn Jolly must have known that he did not sign up for an easy case. But he may not have anticipated his client would one day try to put his face on the receiving end of her fist.

Local news cameras were rolling when Schabusiness lashed out. Judge Thomas J. Walsh had, against his own preferences, reached the conclusion that the scheduled March 6 trial likely had to be moved back to May 15 at the earliest, FOX 6 reported. Schabusiness did not like that, and she apparently blamed her lawyer.

The handcuffed defendant suddenly lunged at Jolly and engaged in a brief struggle with him before a stunned law enforcement officer in the courtroom took her down to the ground and attempted to restrain her.

Schabusiness’ defense lawyer reportedly told the judge that he needed additional time for a defense expert to review the case and testify as to his client’s competency. The defendant previously pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and sexual assault in connection with the Feb. 23, 2022, slaying of Shad Thyrion, whom authorities described as Schabusiness’ lover. Schabusiness has also pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, court records show.

A court-appointed doctor last year examined Schabusiness and found her competent to stand trial. At the time, defense attorney Jolly expressed his intent to seek a second examination, noting that his client was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has received mental health treatment since she was a 7th grader.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime, investigators found the victim’s severed head in a bucket in a basement after Thyrion’s mother found the grisly scene. The attention of law enforcement quickly shifted to Schabusiness, who allegedly admitted she went “crazy” during meth-fueled sex and choked Thyrion to death with the chain that was around his neck:

Schabusiness stated she then began to choke the Victim, and she described it as the Victim lying face down on the bed with her on top of him pulling on the end of the chain. The Victim coughed up blood and she was just waiting for him to die while she was watching his face. Schabusiness made the comment that she was “already this far” so she just kept on, referring to choking the Victim. Schabusiness said in a lower tone of voice, “Ya I liked it,” and Detective Graf believed her to be referring to when she was choking the Victim. Schabusiness stated she thought it took 3-5 minutes for the Victim to die. Detective Kempf clarified with Schabusiness that when the Victim began to cough up blood she just did keep on choking the Victim because she wanted to see what happens. Schabusiness made comments that she blacked out while choking the Victim but when she woke up that the Victim was already purple, so she kept on going. Schabusiness stated she enjoyed choking him and made comments to detectives asking if they knew what it was like to love something so much that you kill it.

Even more disturbingly, Schabusiness allegedly pointed cops to the horrific evidence and said they would “have fun trying to find all of the organs” scattered around the scene.

“Schabusiness stated all of the body parts should be in the basement. Schabusiness stated there should be a foot or a leg in the minivan. Detective Graf asked Schabusiness what she did with the head, and Schabusiness stated she had put the Victim’s head in a black bucket and put a blanket over it,” documents said.

Law&Crime reached out to Jolly by email to ask about the incident and whether he will continue to represent Schabusiness. Reporting indicated that he intended to withdraw from the case.

Watch an extended video of the incident and the aftermath below, courtesy of FOX 6:

