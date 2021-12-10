Florida Woman Allegedly Led Sheriff’s Deputies on Wild Chase Through Florida Golf Course

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Florida woman was arrested earlier this week after allegedly leading police on a wild chase through a golf course.

Jodi Ann Harvey, 60, stands accused of a litany of offenses including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, criminal mischief, aggravated fleeing, and aggravated assault on an officer.

The incident leading up to the charges occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Grand Harbor Golf and Beach Club in Vero Beach, Fla., according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency alleges Harvey crashed through the golf course gate and drove directly onto the links of the course in her bid to elude sheriff’s deputies after first evading officers in the unincorporated community of Waterford Lakes, Fla. just after 1 p.m. on the day in question.

Deputies claim they then attempted to pull the driver over but she allegedly declined again. The pursuit across the course ensued. The chase only ended when law enforcement slammed one of their own pickup trucks into the side of the fleeing SUV, as can be seen on dashcam footage released by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

In the roughly two-minute-long clip, the dark-colored vehicle weaves over the hills and through the green of the lush golf course, oftentimes appearing to narrowly avoid hitting golf carts and golfers.

The speed of the car chase, however, was decidedly on the lower end.

As a silver law enforcement truck sends the SUV’s wheels spinning out, the driver quickly exits and raises her hands in the air before finally complying with shouted demands for her to get on her knees.

Deputies appeared to believe that compliance was transitory though.

The footage shows the woman hastily taking out and attempting to access something on what appears to be her cellular phone. Two deputies then proceed to tackle and force the defendant down onto the ground. The woman’s body goes out of frame as she is eventually subdued and handcuffed.

According to local NBC affiliate KPTV, no injuries were reported as a result of the chase and subsequent pursuit intervention technique–though the woman’s car as well as two sheriff’s office vehicle sustained some damage. The defendant was taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance before being booked.

Harvey is currently being detained in the Indian River County Jail. According to a review of jail records, her bond has been set at well over $400,000 for the combined panoply of charges she faces.

The defendant has yet to enter a plea in the case.

The IRCO originally announced the arrest with the following release:

Driver arrested, no injuries after vehicle drives through golf course. There were no injuries after a driver broke through a gate and drove through the Grand Harbor golf course Tuesday afternoon. The driver, identified only as a female, was arrested. She has been transported for medical clearance before being booked. The incident originated in the Waterford Lakes community of Vero Beach shortly after 1 p.m. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull her over but she did not comply, which prompted a pursuit. The woman drove through the Grand Harbor golf course gate and onto the course. Authorities were successful in conducting a PIT maneuver and boxed her in. There were no injuries reported, though her vehicle and two Sheriff’s Office vehicles did sustain damage. The woman’s charges will be released upon her booking into the county jail.

[image via Indian River County Sheriff’s Office]

