Publisher Moves Up Release of Mary Trump’s Book; Her Spokesman Asks, ‘What Is Donald Trump So Afraid of?’

The publisher of Mary Trump’s much-anticipated book about President Donald Trump and his family has moved up the release date for Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. Originally slated to go on sale July 28, publisher Simon & Schuster announced on Monday that the tell-all tome will be released two-weeks early, on July 14, due to “high demand and extraordinary interest.”

Mary Trump, a licensed clinical psychologist, has been engaged in a very public legal battle with the president and his family over whether the book can be published. The president’s brother Robert Trump filed a lawsuit last month, claiming releasing the book would constitute a breach of a 2001 confidentiality agreement Mary signed in connection with the estate of Fred Trump.

In court documents filed last week by Mary Trump’s attorney Ted Boutrous, Trump’s niece alleged that the president and his siblings only procured her signature by engaging in systematic fraud to devalue the estate’s assets, thereby voiding the contract.

An intermediate New York State appeals court judge last week vacated a lower court’s injunction against the book’s publisher, paving the way for its widespread release.

Due to the ongoing legal battle, Mary Trump is unable to comment on the book. However, her spokesperson Chris Bastardi released a statement on Monday that asked a rhetorical question about the president’s interest in keeping the book out of the public’s hands.

“The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic,” the statement said. “If Mary cannot comment, one can only help but wonder: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?”

Simon and Schuster released a photograph of the book’s back cover, which contains an excerpt from Too Much and Never Enough.

“Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning, or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information,” Mary Trump wrote.

