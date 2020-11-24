Wisconsin Republicans Blame Mark Zuckerberg for Trump’s Loss in Lawsuit

We’ve reached the point in the aftermath of the 2020 election that Wisconsin Republicans are blaming Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg for President Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden.

Zuckerberg, typically criticized by the left for enabling right-wing content to flourish on Facebook, was a subject of a petition filed on Monday in the Supreme Court of Wisconsin. The emergency petition for original action filed by the Wisconsin Voters Alliance and more than a dozen individual petitioners claims to be concerned about “Zuckerberg money.”

“The petitioners are bringing this petition to ensure election integrity in any Presidential Election result in Wisconsin,” the petition began. “A systematic effort was launched in Wisconsin, using millions of dollars in private money sourced to Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook billionaire, to illegally circumvent Wisconsin absentee voting laws, including primarily one absentee voting law which is the sole exception to Wisconsin’ (sic) photo ID law, to cast tends of thousands of illegal absentee ballots.”

The petitioners then said in straightforward fashion that they are targeting Democratic Party strongholds.

“As set forth below, the Zuckerberg-funded private organization, the Center for Technology and Civic Life, gifted over $6,000,000 to the Cites of Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay, Madison, and Milwaukee, all Democratic Party strongholds, in order for those cities to facilitate the use of absentee voting in violation of Wisconsin law,” the filing went on.

Why are they filing this in the Wisconsin Supreme Court? To get the court to say “Zuckerberg money” means the election, which went to Biden by about 20,000 votes, is void and the choice of “Presidential Electors” goes back to the Republican-controlled state legislature. Petitioners claim the number of illegal votes exceeds the margin Trump lost by.

A federal judge previously denied the group’s request to block the $6 million in election grant money they are complaining about.

Read the petition below:

[Image via Johannes Simon/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]