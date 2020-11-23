Watch Live: Michigan Board of State Canvassers Meet to Certify Election Results

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers are meeting Monday to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Former Vice President Joe Biden beat incumbent President Donald Trump in the November 3 race, but Trump has refused to concede.

Biden won Michigan’s 16 electoral college votes.

Both Trump and his legal team have, outside of the courtroom, repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims of widespread, election outcome-altering voter fraud. Trump has falsely declared victory on several occasions.

Trump, his campaign, and his supporters have faired poorly in court challenges across the nation. Failures include submitting Minnesota’s population numbers as Michigan’s, and bizarrely attempting to withdraw their own fraud-themed lawsuit.

Controversially, he met with Michigan GOP leaders, which critics saw as a possible attempt to turn over election results.

“We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders,” Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker Lee Chatfield said in a joint statement. “We will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election.”

[Image via Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]

