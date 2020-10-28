‘This Guy Is an Idiot’: 69-Year-Old Man Allegedly Attacked 84-Year-Old Over Joe Biden Sign

Ohio has long been a battleground state in presidential elections. Sometimes that’s literal. A 69-year-old man allegedly attacked an 84-year-old acquaintance over a sign for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Defendant Melvin Wallace was formally charged on Monday, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The Coshocton County’s Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies responded to call on Thursday, finding an 84-year-old man bleeding from the right hand and the left side of his face. This man claimed Wallace attacked him as he was getting out of his car. According to officials, a neighbor claimed to see the defendant punching and kicking the 84-year-old.

The alleged victim was said to have been taken for treatment at Coshocton Regional Medical Center. The 84-year-old sounded annoyed in 911 audio obtained by WJW, saying, “I had a guy come down here and just kick the living daylights out of me.” The dispatcher asked if he wanted paramedics there.

“Well, no, I think I’m all right, but this guy is an idiot,” he said. The man told her that the confrontation was over a political sign. It was Biden sign.

The 84-year-old said that he and Wallace previously argued, and that he told the defendant to leave. Upon questioning, Wallace admitted that he visited the victim, and was mad about the manner in which he was treated. He was still angry days later, and chose to come back. The 84-year-old once again told him to go, and they fought, according to this account.

According to authorities, the defendant had no visible injuries, and he at first attributed the 84-year-old’s injuries to eyeglasses. Nonetheless, he allegedly acknowledged that that was because of the fight.

Wallace is charged with misdemeanor assault. A hearing is scheduled for November 18. It is unclear if he has an attorney in this matter.

[Screengrab of Biden/Harris sign via WJW]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]