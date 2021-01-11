 Supreme Court Refuses to Fast-Track Pro-Trump Election Lawsuits | Law & Crime
Supreme Court Ensures That Virtually Every Pro-Trump Election Conspiracy Lawsuit Will Not Be Considered Until After Biden Is President—If at All

Matt NahamJan 11th, 2021, 10:02 am

Less than a week after the riot at the Capitol, the Supreme Court of the United States has denied expedited consideration of a number of pro-Trump election petitions, which falsely allege that in some form or fashion that the election was stolen. What this means is that the cases certainly won’t be taken up before Joe Biden is sworn in as president, if they are to be taken up at all.

SCOTUS denied expedited consideration in cases brought by attorney Lin Wood, Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), the “Kraken” cases (the Timothy KingKraken case featured Mellissa Carrone), and the Trump campaign.

Legal observers noted that this denial of expedited consideration means these cases would be taken up, at the earliest, after Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

And, as we saw with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit, there is no guarantee whatsoever that these cases will be heard at all. Keep your eyes peeled for denials of cases as moot after Inauguration Day.

Matt Naham

Matt Naham is managing editor of Law&Crime. He formerly worked as news editor and weekend editor at Rare.

