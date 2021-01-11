Less than a week after the riot at the Capitol, the Supreme Court of the United States has denied expedited consideration of a number of pro-Trump election petitions, which falsely allege that in some form or fashion that the election was stolen. What this means is that the cases certainly won’t be taken up before Joe Biden is sworn in as president, if they are to be taken up at all.

SCOTUS denied expedited consideration in cases brought by attorney Lin Wood, Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), the “Kraken” cases (the Timothy King–Kraken case featured Mellissa Carrone), and the Trump campaign.

Legal observers noted that this denial of expedited consideration means these cases would be taken up, at the earliest, after Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Supreme Court rejects bids by Trump and his allies to expedite election appeals. Not that there was any doubt, but it guarantees the court won't take up those cases before the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/388G4aKDj6 — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) January 11, 2021

And, as we saw with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit, there is no guarantee whatsoever that these cases will be heard at all. Keep your eyes peeled for denials of cases as moot after Inauguration Day.

Of the ten election-related #SCOTUS cases I've been tracking, this accounts for all of them except the cases challenging late-arriving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, which don't need to be expedited now anyway because they're ready for normal consideration. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 11, 2021

