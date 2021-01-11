‘QAnon Shaman’ Hasn’t Eaten Since Friday Because Jail Won’t Feed Him All Organic Food, Mother Says

A man charged for his participation at the D.C. insurrection has not eaten since Friday, his mother says. It is because the jail is not giving the so-called “QAnon Shaman” all organic food.

Officials said Jacob Anthony Chansley (a.k.a. Jake Angeli) was taken into custody on Saturday.

Supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol Building on Wednesday after POTUS continued to lie that he actually won the 2020 presidential election and that it was stolen from him. They paused—but ultimately did not stop—Congress from certifying the electoral college results for President-elect Joe Biden.

Chaos sums up the event, and yet Arizona’s Chansley, the “QAnon Shaman,” stood out from the crowd wearing what the Department of Justice described as horn, a bearskin headdress, tan pants, and red, white and blue face paint, but no shirt. He had a spear with an American flag tied below the blade. Getty images captions described him as screaming “Freedom” in the Senate chamber.

Five people–four Trump supporters and one police officer–died in the general chaos. Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot and killed by Capitol police. Three others–Rosanne Boyland, 34, Kevin Greeson, 55; and Benjamin Phillips, 50–died from what cops described as “medical emergencies.” The death of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick is being investigated as a possible murder as he was allegedly struck with a fire extinguisher. A second Capitol police officer, Howard Liebengood, died by suicide on Saturday.

Chansley is charged with charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He is currently being represented by a public defender, according to ABC 15. In a hearing on Monday in Phoenix, Arizona, the attorney said the defendant was on a restrictive diet, maybe for religious motives, and had not eaten since being arrested. The judge called this “deeply concerning,” and ordered the public defender to sort out the dietary issues with U.S. Marshals.

