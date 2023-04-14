An Iowa man’s stolen election fantasy has led to real-world consequences in the form of guilty pleas to two federal crimes.

Hiawatha, Iowa’s Mark A. Rissi, 64, admittedly threatened Maricopa County Board of Supervisors official Clint Hickman and then-Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R), as well as the top prosecutor’s office, through voicemail messages filled with anger rooted in ignorance.

“Hello Mr. Hickman, I am glad that you are standing up for democracy and want to place your hand on the Bible and say that the election was honest and fair. I really appreciate that. When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of [expletive],” Rissi said in a Sept. 27, 2021 voicemail, according to the DOJ. “You’re gonna die, you piece of [expletive]. We’re going to hang you. We’re going to hang you.”

That threat was made just three days after Cyber Ninjas released the results of its partisan audit, confirming that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Two months later, Rissi threatened the Republican official who was not, in the defendant’s mind, doing anything to investigate and prosecute the “theft of the 2020 election.”

“This message is for Attorney General Mark Brnovich … I’m a victim of a crime. My family is a victim of a crime. My extended family is a victim of a crime. That crime was the theft of the 2020 election. The election that was fraudulent across the state of Arizona, that the Attorney General knows was fraudulent, that the Attorney General has images of the conspirators deleting election fraud data from the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors computer system,” Rissi said. “Do your job, Brnovich, or you will hang with those [expletive] in the end. We will see to it. Torches and pitchforks. That’s your future, [expletive]. Do your job.”

Brnovich in recent months sat down for an interview with comedian Jon Stewart in which the former official, despite being threatened and aware of the dangers for election workers and officials, continued dissembling on the subject of the 2020 election.

“The reality is there are millions of people, not only in Arizona, but people throughout this country, that think the election was stolen,” Brnovich said.

“There’s people who believe in angels, but that doesn’t mean you launch an investigation that angels changed ballots,” Stewart quipped in response, accusing Brnovich of playing a “double game.”

“I have gotten death threats,” Brnovich noted. “In fact, um, there’s someone who just got indicted for threatening me over the 2020 election.”

“So I know what it’s like to be threatened, literally having people threatening to kill you,” he added.

Federal prosecutors said that such threats will not be tolerated.

“I’m proud of Arizona’s public servants who administer elections with integrity,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona Gary M. Restaino said in a statement. “When the people speak at the ballot box, all Americans should respect their voices.”

The admitted counts for the interstate threats are punishable by up to 5 years behind bars each, but the plea agreement in the case placed Rissi’s “stipulated Sentencing Guidelines range” at 18 to 24 months.

The plea agreement signed by Rissi says he “knowingly” sent each target a “true threat,” causing both the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and the Arizona AG’s office to fear for their safety.

A minute order on the court docket says sentencing is set for 3:30 p.m. on June 26 in the court of Judge Dominic W. Lanza, a 2018 Trump appointee.

Read the indictment, the magistrate judge’s findings and the plea agreement.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]