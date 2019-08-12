Daily Debrief August 12th, 2019

Millionaire and accused paedophile Jeffrey Epstein found dead on his jail cell floor. New details show the breakdown of oversight in the jail that left him unattended.

And, closing arguments in the trial of the man accused of being at the center of the kidnapping, rape and murder of a college couple. The defense says prosecutors failed to connect the dots to their client.

Plus, life in prison or the death penalty for the Florida man convicted of killings his parents and brother after they cut him off from a Bulgarian web-cam girl.