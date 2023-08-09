WATCH LIVE: Thomas Randolph murder trial in death of 6th wife

A Nevada man, who had his death sentence overturned in 2020, heads to court to face his third murder trial.

Thomas Randolph is being retried for the 2008 deaths of his sixth wife, Sharon Causse, and their alleged home intruder, Michael Miller.

Causse died from a single gunshot wound to the head and Miller suffered five gunshot wounds. Authorities believe that Randolph staged the home invasion, and conspired with the Miller to kill his wife, in an attempt to collect her life insurance.

This is not the first time Randolph has tried to cash in on one of his wives’ deaths. In 1986, he collected over $500,000 in life insurance after his second wife, Becky Gault, died. Her death was initially deemed a suicide before Randolph was charged with her murder and was later acquitted at trial.

Evidence from the Gault case was presented in Randolph’s last trial, which ultimately led the Nevada Supreme Court to overturn his conviction citing inadmissible evidence based on prior bad acts.

