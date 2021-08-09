Watch Live: Robert Durst Finally Takes the Stand at Murder Trial to Testify in His Own Defense

Robert Durst finally took the stand on Monday afternoon at trial for the 2000 murder of his friend Susan Berman.

Durst had been expected to testify since last week, but testimony was delayed until now.

Durst stands trial only for Berman’s death, but prosecutors are arguing the killing is tied to a decades-long pattern of abuse and murder, starting with Durst murdering wife Kathleen McCormack Durst, 29, in 1982. Berman helped Durst cover up his wife’s killing, and Durst killed Berman in 2000 when he worried she might talk to authorities, according to this theory. He fled to Texas where he hid out and killed neighbor Morris Black in 2001. Durst was famously acquitted of murdering Black in 2003.

[Image via Jae C. Hong-Pool_Getty Images]

