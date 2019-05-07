Watch: R. Kelly Hearing over Whether He Can Perform Overseas

Singer R. Kelly is trying to convince a judge in Cook County, Illinois to let him perform overseas while he’s out on bond for alleged sexual assault. Court is scheduled to begin 10:45 a.m ET/9:45 a.m. CT. This picks up from a hearing March 22, in which he sought permission to leave the state so could work in Dubai. Defense lawyer Steven Greenberg asked for a delay.

“I think the judge would be in a better position to rule in our favor if we had a little more detail in the motion,” he told reporters, according to The Chicago Tribune. “There’s still a chance he could go to Dubai, sure.”

Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in the alleged assaults of three underage girls and one adult woman. Prosecutors said in a bond proffer that DNA evidence supports two cases, while footage exists to prove a third. This third case involves the alleged abuse of a girl identified as R.L. These incidents happened between September 26, 1998 and September 25, 2001, prosecutors said. Authorities claimed her aunt identified her as being in the footage.

Lanita Carter, the adult woman identified as “L.C.” in court documents, publicly stepped forward in an interview with CBS morning.

“I’m not ashamed of my past anymore,” she said. “I’m not ashamed of what naysayers say.”

Greenberg has denied allegations of sexual assault. Kelly tearfully rejected claims in a memorable interview with CBS.

Sexual abuse allegations followed the singer for years. He was acquitted in a 2008 trial for child pornography, but it dented his reputation. Other abuse allegations were highlighted in a Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. Women claimed he was controlling and domineering.

