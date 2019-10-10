Featured Posts

UPDATED: Michael Drejka Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Killing Markeis McGlockton

by | 10:39 am, October 10th, 2019

Florida man Michael Drejka, 49, was sentenced on Thursday in a Pinellas County courtroom over the manslaughter of Markeis McGlockton, 29. The defendant is set to spend 20 years in prison. He was convicted in August, and faced up to 30 years behind bars.

Authorities said Drejka shot the victim on July 19, 2018 at a Circle A Food Store. Drejka was belligerent in confronting McGlockton’s girlfriend for parking in a handicap spot. The victim intervened. Surveillance footage showed him pushing Drejka to the ground. The defendant pulled out a gun. Footage showed him firing as the unarmed McGlockton pulled away, detectives said.

The victim escaped into the store, and fell on the ground in front of his 5-year-old son, authorities said.

Drejka had at least three prior incidents in which he was allegedly aggressive, authorities said. A third one allegedly happened when he got into an argument with a truck driver at the Circle A Food Store over a handicap spot. Drejka allegedly used racial slurs, said he was going to shoot the person, and went to his SUV to get something from the center console area. The truck driver escaped, detectives said. (The defendant is white. McGlockton was black, and so is the truck driver.)

[Mugshot via Pinellas County Sheriff's Office]

