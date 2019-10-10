UPDATED: Michael Drejka Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Killing Markeis McGlockton

Florida man Michael Drejka, 49, was sentenced on Thursday in a Pinellas County courtroom over the manslaughter of Markeis McGlockton, 29. The defendant is set to spend 20 years in prison. He was convicted in August, and faced up to 30 years behind bars.

State Prosecutor Fred Schaub just pointed out a box which he brought to the courtroom. Inside, he says, are 46,000 signatures of people who supported Markeis McGlockton. #DrejkaSentencing @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/wUvOxYRtoJ — Sarah J. Hollenbeck (@SarahHollenbeck) October 10, 2019

Authorities said Drejka shot the victim on July 19, 2018 at a Circle A Food Store. Drejka was belligerent in confronting McGlockton’s girlfriend for parking in a handicap spot. The victim intervened. Surveillance footage showed him pushing Drejka to the ground. The defendant pulled out a gun. Footage showed him firing as the unarmed McGlockton pulled away, detectives said.

The victim escaped into the store, and fell on the ground in front of his 5-year-old son, authorities said.

Video shows a trip to buy candy for his 5-year-old son turned deadly for Markeis McGlockton when he ran into Michael Drejka, who was angry and ready to shoot him in the chest in front of his son https://t.co/TANVfqAGZx pic.twitter.com/TIEZ8a93mE — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 21, 2018

Drejka had at least three prior incidents in which he was allegedly aggressive, authorities said. A third one allegedly happened when he got into an argument with a truck driver at the Circle A Food Store over a handicap spot. Drejka allegedly used racial slurs, said he was going to shoot the person, and went to his SUV to get something from the center console area. The truck driver escaped, detectives said. (The defendant is white. McGlockton was black, and so is the truck driver.)

[Mugshot via Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office]