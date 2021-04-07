Watch Live: Chad Daybell Status Hearing

Chad Guy Daybell, 52, is scheduled for a status hearing on Wednesday in his Fremont County, Idaho case for allegedly hiding the bodies of his wife Lori Norene Daybell‘s children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. Court is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. MT / 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch in the player above.

The hearing is yet another step in the convoluted story of him and his new wife. The children went missing in Rexburg, Idaho on separate dates in September 2019, but did not get reported missing until the following November when JJ’s paternal grandmother, who lived in another state, called police for a welfare check, according to authorities. Lori Daybell (aka Lori Vallow) had married Chad Daybell in Hawaii on November 5, cops said. She and her husband allegedly lied to cops and skipped down instead of helping find the kids.

That’s distressing enough, but Lori Daybell’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed her previous husband Charles Vallow (JJ’s adoptive dad) in July 2019, when the family lived in Arizona. Cox maintained this was self-defense, but the elder Vallow previously told cops that his wife threatened to kill him. Cox died in December 2019 of what authorities called a blood clot. Investigators said they were able to locate this brother’s phone at the children’s gravesites on Chad Daybell’s property, shortly after their respective disappearances.

The husband’s previous wife Tammy Daybell died in October of 2019, mere days before Chad remarried. Investigators have taken a second look at her death.

No one has been charged in the deaths of the children, whose remains investigators found on the Fremont County property back in June 2020.

Chad Daybell and his wife’s trial in the Fremont County charges is set to begin July 12. He faces two counts each of destruction, alteration, and concealment of evidence, and conspiracy. Lori Daybell faces two counts of conspiracy. She also faces misdemeanor charges in Madison County for her alleged actions amid the disappearances of her children. Trial in that matter is set to begin on August 30.

[Image via John Roark/the Post-Register/Pool]

