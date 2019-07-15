Watch Live: Army Soldier on Trial Because She Allegedly Got Lover to Kill Her Sgt. Husband

U.S. Army Spc. Kemia Hassel, 22, stands trial Berrien County, Michigan for first-degree premeditated murder in the death of her husband Sgt. Tyrone Hassell III, 23. She allegedly got her lover, follow Spc. Jeremy Cuellar, 24, to ambush her husband December 31, 2018. Their plan was to collect the victim’s Army pension, prosecutors said.

Sgt. Hassell was ambushed by a gunman after he delivered food to his wife at his father’s home, authorities said.

This was an ugly end to a young, apparently happy relationship.

Sgt. Hassell’s father, Tyrone Hassell II, told MLive in February that the couple seemed happy. He had only heard them bicker once, and that was over their one-year-old son because the child was crying. The elder Hassell said he tried to comfort the defendant after her husband’s death, and that he had no idea that she might’ve played a role in the incident.

Kamia Hassel stayed for 12 days at his home until she was arrested, he said.

“I tried to make sure she ate,” he said. “Make sure she get enough sleep.”

Cuellar was arrested at his home in Georgia and extradited to Michigan. His trial is set for August. He is being tried as the actual gunman.

Kemia Hassel and her co-defendant allegedly plotted the killing on Snapchat, authorities said.

Prosecutors said she confessed to the killing, but her defense said in opening statements that she only admitted to this under pressure from police. They put the sole responsibly for this murder on Cuellar.

