Watch Live: Man on Trial for Allegedly Killing Family over His Obsession with Call Girl

Jury selection is underway in Seminole County, Florida in the murder trial of Grant Amato, 29. He killed his mother Margaret Amato, 61, father Chad Amato, 59, and his brother Cody Amato, 31, after they confronted him for stealing about $200,000 to fund an obsession over a Bulgarian call girl. Charges are three counts of first-degree premeditated murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty. Opening statements are expected Monday, July 22 or Tuesday, July 23.

The three victims were found dead at home last January 25, according to records obtained by Law&Crime. Investigators determined they’d been having problems with the defendant. He previously stole about $50,000 from his brother Cody, and $150,000 from their father. Things became so bad that their dad laid down an ultimatum, authorities said: take a 60-day Internet and sex addiction rehab program, or leave home. He only took just shy of two weeks, but was allowed to stay at the residence anyway. He had to follow certain rules–he had to stop communicating with the call girl, authorities said.

Thing allegedly came to a head when the father kicked Grant Amato out of the residence after learning he was stilling keeping in touch with the call girl.

The defendant did not admit to the crime when speaking to authorities.

Towards the end of the interview, while viewing crime scene photos of his dead family members, GRANT AMATO was asked if he had any remorse for the killings of his mother, father and brother. GRANT AMATO’s response was his family had been blaming him for months for ruining their lives, stealing and not following the rules of the home, so he might as well be blamed for this too.

[Mugshot via Seminole County Sheriff’s Office]