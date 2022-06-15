WATCH LIVE: Civil Trial over Dog’s Shooting Death

A Florida man is suing another for shooting and killing a beloved family dog. Zachary K. Deaterly slew Candy, a Staffordshire terrier mix, in a Nov. 18, 2016 confrontation. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office did not arrest Deaterly, saying he had the right to use deadly force because he was in fear for his life. Plaintiff Rodney M. Jacobson took the matter to civil court. You can watch in the player above.

The incident happened at a 10-acre property where Jacobson kept his boat. Zachary’s father Jeffrey Deaterly owned the area.

According to the complaint, Deaterly fired a gun without provocation in Jacobson’s direction, striking Candy and barely missing Jacobson. It also damaged the truck Jacobson was driving, causing a flat tire.

“Deaterly shouted obscenities with his gun still in his hand as Jacobson retrieved Candy and carried her gravely injured and bleeding to his truck in order to attempt to get her medical attention,” the complaint stated.

Candy succumbed to her injuries after Jacobson took her to a vet.

Before the shooting, Jacobson had driven his boat up for the Venice Boat Parade. Candy was just “a few feet away from him,” the complaint stated.

“By virtue of specialized training, Candy was proficient in off-lead commands and was able to accompany Jacobson during normal day-to-day activities including, without limitation, regularly visiting construction projects with Jacobson who worked as a building contractor,” the complaint stated.

The plaintiff team alleges that Deaterly was “familiar with Jacobson and was aware that Jacobson, with the consent of Spring Release, was present on the Property with Jacobson’s dog, Candy.”

[Image via Rodney Jacobson]

