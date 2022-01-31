WATCH: Woman on Trial for Allegedly Murdering Her Army Vet Boyfriend

An Ohio woman will stand trial for allegedly murdering her Army vet boyfriend, who is also the father of her child. Audrey Cole, aka Audrey Branch, 34, is scheduled for court in Carroll County. Prosecutors said she murdered Matthew Michael Mott, 32, He had three children, one of whom he shared with Cole. You can watch in the player above.

In a 911 call, a woman identified as Cole claimed to have shot Mott after he hit her in the head.

“He’s dead,” she said in the phone call.

She said she shot him in the chest.

“My whole head is bruised up,’ Cole said.

“I don’t think he’s moving anymore,” she said when the dispatcher asked if the man was moving.

The woman identified as Cole admitted to shooting him with her rifle.

Cole said she was following the dispatcher’s request to check if Mott was breathing but he was face down on the ground. She also said she was checking his pulse.

“He’s laying flat down,” she said. “Facedown.”

Asked about her injuries, she said she was bleeding from her forehead, had knots on her face, and had a busted lip.

She said both she and Mott were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Both of them were veterans, she said.

The dispatcher walked her through efforts to check Mott’s vitals. Cole eventually agreed to do CPR at the dispatcher’s direction. She ultimately hung up when authorities arrived.

The charges against Cole are murder and felonious assault.

[Booking photo via Carroll County]

