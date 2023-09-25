Days after actress Sophie Turner filed a federal lawsuit against estranged husband and singer Joe Jonas seeking to have their daughters returned to England, a judge has ordered the parents to keep their kids in New York “pending further order of this Court.”

As part of an interim consent agreement, the high-profile parties must not remove their two young daughters from the Southern District of New York (Manhattan, the Bronx, and several Hudson Valley counties) and the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island) until further notice, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ordered Monday.

Earlier Monday, Turner’s lawyer Kelly A. Powers submitted a letter to the court saying that both sides had “agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party’s claims and defenses […].”

Attached to the letter was the following proposed interim consent order for the judge to sign:

Before the Court is the Verified Petition for Return of Children to England (the “Petition”) filed by the Petitioner, Sophie Belinda Turner (the “Mother”). The responsive pleading of the Respondent, Joseph Adam Jonas (the “Father”) is not yet due. This Interim Consent Order makes no determination on the merits of the Petition, or on either party’s respective claims and defenses, and is entered without prejudice to either party’s position. Upon the consent of both parties, as indicated by the signatures of their respective counsel below, it is: ORDERED, that the Mother and Father are prohibited from removing their two children, WRJ, born in 2020, and DMJ, born in 2022 (collectively, the “children”), or causing the children to be removed from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court.

Last Friday, Joe Jonas responded to news of the lawsuit through a representative, who said that the Jonas Brothers star would be in violation of Florida divorce court order were he to comply with Turner’s demands to relocate their daughters to England.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst,” the statement said. “The children were not abducted.”

Turner’s lawsuit alleged that Jonas had “wrongfully retained” the children, citing the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction and the International Child Abduction Remedies Act (ICARA), located under 22 U.S. Code § 9001.

The actress said that the sudden divorce dashed preexisting mutual plans that the couple had, namely making the English countryside their “forever home.”

“The parties found a beautiful country property in Henley on Thames, England, and both agreed they would purchase the property for the family’s permanent home,” the filing said. “The property is located at Little Stoke House, Little Stoke, Wallingford, Oxford, England. The parties’ shared plan was to purchase the property together and raise their children together in the beautiful home and English country surroundings. Both parties were excited about the move for their family. The parties exchanged contracts with the sellers to purchase the property on July 7, 2023, with the completion date scheduled for December 2, 2023.”

It didn’t take long before it was clear that the divorce was broken beyond repair, the suit said.

“Thereafter, the breakdown of the parties’ marriage happened very suddenly. The parties had an argument on August 15, 2023. On or about September 1, 2023, the Father filed a divorce case against the Mother in Florida,” the petition said. “On or about September 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce.”

