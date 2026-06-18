A 1-year-old Connecticut boy was sent home from a hospital by a physician assistant who "ignored" signs and symptoms he displayed that were "consistent with sepsis," leading to his death less than a day later, a lawsuit says.

The PA who evaluated Liam Hallissey in December 2025 "ignored the minor decedent's tachycardia, lethargy, and pediatrician concern" after he was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital at the request of his pediatrician, according to a legal complaint filed by the boy's parents.

The pediatrician allegedly reported that Liam had a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit and showed symptoms that included "lethargy, hypotonia, drooping appearance, acute illness, and a positive test result for Influenza A."

When Liam arrived at the hospital, his vital signs were obtained around 4:39 p.m. and he had a temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit, along with an "elevated heart rate" of 169, according to the complaint. The PA who evaluated Liam saw him a little over an hour later at 5:58 p.m. and reported in her evaluation notes that he was "well appearing" and "there was no concern for bacterial illness, sepsis, or bacteremia," per the complaint.

"The patient was … discharged 21 minutes after his medical evaluation," the complaint alleges. "Other than a repeat nasal swab, the providers failed to perform any other comprehensive work-up including, but not limited to, repeat vital signs, laboratory studies, imaging, and/or observation."

The following morning, Liam's mother found her son "limp, cyanotic and not breathing in his crib" and immediately called 911. She initiated CPR until first responders arrived.

"Upon the arrival of EMS personnel, the minor decedent was cold, pale, and cyanotic," the complaint says, referring to a condition in which someone's skin turns blue due to lack of oxygen. "EMS personnel attempted defibrillation, chest compressions, and ventilation and transported the minor decedent to St. Vincent's Medical Center."

Shortly after arriving at the emergency room, medical staff intubated Liam and he received CPR, defibrillation, and multiple rounds of epinephrine. He was pronounced dead less than 20 minutes after arriving.

"The pathologist who performed the minor decedent's autopsy concluded that the cause of death was septic complications of acute influenza A and rhinovirus respiratory infections," the complaint says.

Liam's parents allege that his death was the result of "carelessness and negligence" caused by the hospital and its staff. Yale New Haven Hospital has released a statement in response to their lawsuit, saying:

Yale New Haven Hospital is aware of this lawsuit and extends our deepest condolences to the family for the loss of their child. This is a heartbreaking situation, and our thoughts are with all those who loved and cared for him. We remain deeply committed to providing safe, compassionate and high-quality care to every patient and family we serve. Because this matter is currently in litigation, we are unable to comment on the specific allegations.

The family's lawyer, Jennifer L. Amdur, told local ABC affiliate WTNH that Liam was the victim of "a system in which patients and families are too often rushed through the hospital without the safeguards they deserve."

"Liam was more than a patient, he was a cherished son and brother whose life mattered deeply to his family," Amdur said. "The loss they have endured is unimaginable, and they continue to live with the consequences of failures that should never have occurred."