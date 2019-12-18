Jeffrey Epstein Once Planned to Marry His Goddaughter

Dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein once had dreams of marriage before his official suicide under suspicious circumstances in a Manhattan jail over the summer. Epstein’s would-be bride-to-be was much younger than him, of course, some 40 years his junior. She was also the daughter of a former lover. And she called him “Uncle Jeff.”

According to Business Insider, in 2014 Epstein told associates that if he ever tied the knot, the legal arrangement would necessitate the use (and possibly the consent) of Celina Dubin–who was 19 years old at the time–the daughter of his long ago ex and lifelong friend, Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin and hedge fund managing billionaire Glenn Dubin.

According to an Epstein biography obtained by the Palm Beach Post, Andersson-Dubin was one of two adult women Epstein has had a “long-term intimate relationship” with “during his adulthood.” The second such woman was Ghislaine Maxwell, who later distinguished herself as the pedophile’s alleged recruiter, groomer and pilot. The bizarre and rare biography was prepared by Epstein’s legal defense team in 2007 as he faced several sex crimes charges in Florida.

An excerpt from that glowing narrative notes:

In about 1981, Jeffrey met Eva Andersson (now Andersson-Dubin), then 20, who was a Swedish model and former Ms. Sweden. They developed a long and still enduring friendship. The relationship endured for eleven years as an intimate one. During that time, Jeffrey encouraged Eva to fulfill her dream of becoming a doctor, He encouraged her and set about to pay her expenses at medical school in Sweden. She reported that he frequently flew over to see her and ensure that she was keeping up with her studies. When she continued her medical studies in California, Jeffrey was there to cheer her on and pay her expenses. She successfully completed medical school and presently works in New York City as a well-regarded internist.

“When it became clear, however, that the demands of Jeffrey’s life could not include staying in one place and having a family, Eva and he realized that they had no future as a family unit,” the lengthy and highly unusual biography continues. “They parted amicably. Eva eventually married and has had three children.”

Andersson-Dubin is directly quoted in the hagiographic document:

Today [Jeffrey] is a very close and important friend to my family. He is the godfather of my three children and is close friend of my husband as well. Whenever Jeffrey is in New York, he will always come over in the evening and visit with us, help the children with their math homework, and conduct science Q&A at the dinner table. He will always remember the children’s birthdays…

This, of course, means Epstein planned to marry his goddaughter.

A “months-long investigation” by Business Insider discovered that, also in 2014, Epstein set up an irrevocable trust containing $50 million which named his goddaughter Celina Dubin as a beneficiary. The plan, per Epstein, was for her to inherit his estate without incurring inheritance taxes. In 2015, however, Epstein removed Celina Dubin from the trust. A spokesperson for the Dubin family told the outlet that Celina was unaware of the trust, that she never received any money from the trust, and that there was no evidence she had ever been engaged in a romantic relationship with Epstein.

Here’s another excerpt from the Epstein bio [emphasis added]:

Jeffrey has enjoyed an especially close relationship with Celina, 12. Celina wrote glowingly of their weekly science lesson when “Uncle Jeff,” as she calls him, takes time from his personal and business schedule to go over to her apartment and discuss science and mathematics lessons she is learning at school. They might talk about such things, for example, as why the sky is blue or how fast light travels. After their lesson is over, they then spend some time at the piano where “Uncle Jeff” helps her work on her singing voice (even though, as she knows, “Uncle Jeff” does not have any real expertise in this area.)

Celina Dubin also lent her words and imprimatur to the pro-Epstein piece of legal work.

“One of the nicest things anyone has ever done for me happened about 2 years ago when I was at ballroom dancing class,” the girl wrote. “It was father-daughter dance day and unfortunately my father was stuck in a business meeting. I didn’t know what I would do because you had to bring your father to the dance class. I got to the class alone, but then soon enough a quick phone call to Uncle Jeff didn’t leave me standing there, alone for more than 10 minutes. Uncle Jeff substituted for my father that night, and the way he rushed to the class felt exactly like having my father there.”

A spokesperson for the Dubin family issues the following statement in response:

Glenn saw [Epstein] perhaps once a year in large group settings and had no business interactions with him whatsoever after 2007. Eva and Celina Dubin accepted less than a handful of invitations to gatherings that included the founder of Microsoft and a DNA pioneer. The Dubins are horrified by Jeffrey Epstein’s despicable conduct. Had they been aware of it, they would have cut off all ties instantly.

[Image of Jeffrey Epstein via Mugshot/image of prison via David Dee Delgado/Getty Images]