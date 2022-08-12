Vanessa Bryant Lawsuit: LA County Deputy Who Photographed Human Remains at Helicopter Crash Site Defends His Actions in Court

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who photographed human remains at the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant testified Friday that he doesn’t regret taking the photos and believes he was complying with a supervisor’s orders.

“I know I didn’t do anything wrong,” said Deputy Douglas Johnson, answering “no sir” when a lawyer for Vanessa Bryant asked him if he’d do anything differently if he could.

Johnson’s testimony supports a key argument from Bryant and co-plaintiff Christopher Chester that the Sheriff’s Department is liable for privacy violations committed by its personnel because of a lack of training and policies regarding the photographing of human remains at horrific tragedies like the Jan. 26, 2020, crash in the hills near Calabasas, California.

His testimony followed testimony from retired Los Angeles police Lt. Adam Bercovici, an expert witness who described a widespread problem of law enforcement collecting photos of gruesome death scenes in “death books” or “ghoul books.” Bercovici critiqued the LA County Sheriff’s Department’s actions regarding the photos and the way in which they were ordered to be deleted.

The retired lieutenant testified about seeing a gruesome photo of Nicole Brown Simpson’s body being passed around by police in 1994 and informing the homicide unit about it. He also went over a report from 2016 in which someone complained about hearing a deputy say at a homicide scene: “That’s why they shot him, because he’s a Green Bay Packers fan,” and photographing the body.

Bercovici had taken the stand following testimony from Luella Weireter, a former paramedic who saw fire officials sharing the photos during cocktail hour at a Feb. 15, 2020, awards gala. Weireter’s cousin Keri Altobelli died in the crash with her husband, John Altobelli, and their 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa Altobelli. Weireter’s husband is an LA city firefighter.

She said she wasn’t excited about the gala because she knew that people would be there who had responded to the crash, which “was a very hot topic of conversation at the time.” During the cocktail hour, Weireter saw that several people were grouped together looking at photos on a cellphone. She said the wife of LA County Fire Information Officer Tony Imbrenda invited her to check them out.

“She was like excited, trying to get us to come and look at them,” Weireter said. “She said it multiple times.”

“Was it like a party trick?” asked Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer Luis Li.

“Yes,” Weireter answered.

Weireter also said she heard comments from Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Sky Cornell.

“I can’t believe I just looked at Kobe’s burnt up body and now I’m about to eat,” Cornell said, according to Weireter.

“Did he say that in a joking fashion?” Li asked.

At that, Weireter paused for at least 30 seconds, crying and trying to maintain her composure before she answering.

“Yes, he did,” she said.

“I was just disgusted by it and turned away from him,” Weireter added. When Li asked if she saw any business reason for viewing the photos, she answered “absolutely not.”

Weireter testified that she “didn’t want to see the pictures” and answered “yes” when asked if she was shocked and disgusted, and if the incident was hurtful.

Early on in her testimony, she described how close she was to her cousin from a young age.

“I was obsessed with her when I was little,” Weireter said. Keri was the only other girl in the family, and Weireter said she was drawn to her. She babysat the Altobelli children and spent a lot of time at their family home. One fire official at the gala knew this and offered his condolences to her, she said.

But the others apparently didn’t, and the gawking at the crash photos bothered Weireter so much she decided to tell the fire department about it.

This is a developing story.

[Photo by Meghann Cuniff for Law&Crime.]

