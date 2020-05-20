President Trump Congratulates Tiffany Trump on Law School Graduation: ‘Just What I Need Is a Lawyer in the Family’

DO NOT CONGRATULATE.

President Donald Trump’s 26-year-old daughter Tiffany Trump graduated from Georgetown Law on Saturday, an achievement that did not go unmentioned on the president’s Twitter account on Wednesday morning. Trump congratulated Tiffany on her accomplishment, saying, “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family.”

Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Tiffany Trump, whose mother is Trump’s second ex-wife Marla Maples, appears to have a great interest in cyberlaw. Her Instagram notes that she was the president of the Georgetown Law Cyberlaw Society. Her Instagram bio also indicates that she has a passion for criminal justice reform.

In March, the Georgetown Law Cyberlaw Society congratulated the new members of its executive board. When doing so, it thanked its 2019-2020 executive president Tiffany Trump.

The law school congratulated the class of 2020, noting that the current circumstances were far from normal.

“Congratulations to Georgetown Law’s Class of 2020! Today you become Georgetown Lawyers,” read a message on the institution’s official Instagram account. “Though we look forward to the day we can gather and celebrate together, we hope this message brings a smile to your face as you mark this momentous occasion in your lives. You make us all so proud.”

Tiffany Trump’s boyfriend Michael Boulos also congratulated her on social media.

“Congratulations Tiffy! You’ve come a long way to get to this point and after all the hard work and sleepless nights, you more than deserve it, it’s only the beginning now, love you honey and congrats again,” he said.

Time flies when you’re studying the law.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYXVMNKAMEY/

Thirty-six weeks ago, Marla Maples recognized her daughter was beginning her “last first day of school.”

“Yesterday… Tiffany’s last first day of school and be still my heart and swipe ▶️ for Sept 1999 First day of Kindergarten. I love you my girl and so proud of your commitment to your education and I thank God for the deep wisdom you possess beyond… I just wish I could still drive you to school 😁 like all those beautiful years in Cali, saying prayers together on the way,” she said.

Is the bar exam in Tiffany Trump’s near future?

[Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

