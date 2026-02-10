A 30-year-old man in Georgia will spend more than three years in prison for threatening to kill Donald Trump, using TikTok to repeatedly post about the graphic way he planned shoot the president.

U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II on Monday ordered Jauan Rashun Porter to serve three years and five months in a federal correctional facility over the series of posts.

Ray handed down the sentence after Porter reached a plea deal with prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia in which he agreed to plead guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.

"Threatening to kill the president of the United States is an abhorrent crime that cannot be tolerated," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement following Monday's proceedings. "Because the Constitution affords no protection to political violence, we will continue to work closely with our federal partners to identify and prosecute criminals who make such threats."

According to the criminal complaint, Porter joined a TikTok livestream about the president called "Alligator Alcatraz" on July 26, 2025. During the livestream, Porter used the handle "@jj572851" to make "numerous threats to assassinate POTUS."

Only seconds after joining the livestream, Porter wrote: "So there's only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump's eyes."

Over the next few minutes, he continued making posts similarly expressing his desire to kill the president. Such comments included the following posts:

"I'm gonna kill Donald Trump. I'm gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead."

"I'm gonna watch him bleed out and I'm gonna watch him die."

"It'll be on the news . . . his rally is coming up pretty soon and I'm going there and I'm going to put a bullet in his head."

"I'mma load up a rifle [and] sit inside . . . an abandoned building . . . and when he approaches the rally . . . I'm gonna put one . . . if not the face then I might put one exactly in his chest."

"He [POTUS] deserves to be in the ground . . . Certain people on this planet deserve to be in the ground and he's one of them."

At one point in the video, the host asked Porter if he thought he was exhibiting "normal behavior," and Porter responded by saying "normal behavior would be speaking on something and then doing it."

Due to the nature of Porter's comments, a recording of the livestream was subsequently forwarded to the U.S. Secret Service for investigation.

Secret Service agents interviewed Porter and explained to him that TikTok had provided investigators with account holder information for his username. After initially denying that he was behind the comments, Porter eventually confessed to "issuing the threats on the livestream" and "acknowledged the seriousness" of his actions.

Porter's live-in girlfriend told investigators that he had mentioned the incident to her and she remembered warning him about making such threats and "the seriousness with which the government takes them." She added that Porter "frequently spent time online 'trolling' in a similar manner," saying such activity was "a social outlet for him."