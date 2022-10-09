Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Boulder, Colorado. Though officers said Chloe Campbell is believed to be a runaway, they suggested she could be in danger. Indeed, her father David Campbell said they received a disturbing picture from an anonymous source, according to CBS News.

“She looked injured and unwell,” he said.

Boulder cops have said that Chloe was last seen Friday, Sept. 30.

“She was last seen at the Boulder High football game,” cops said. “Investigators have received some information from friends who appear to have been in contact with Chloe, and there have been a few reported sightings of her in and around the Boulder area. However, no one in her family has spoken with Chloe since Sept. 30. Friends have received messages that they believe could be from Chloe saying she is safe with a “family” in Arizona and does not want to return home, but family and police have been unable to confirm if these messages are, in fact, from Chloe or true.”

David Campbell joined Chloe’s mother Jessica Knape in saying their daughter was seen walking on the Boulder Creek Trail after the football game. She might have been intoxicated.

“She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men. Older men. Too old to be in high school,” David said. “One of whom was Asian and the other who had a beard.”

David said he, Knape, and their daughter’s friends have not had confirmed contact with her.

“The communications that we’ve received through third parties that purport to be from Chloe originate in a Snapchat handle that we’re not familiar with,” he said. “It could be anybody.”

Police say this case currently does not rise to the level of an Amber Alert, but they have concern.

“This case presently does not meet the criteria for the issuance of an Amber Alert, but investigators are growing increasingly concerned about the teen’s safety as it is believed that she has no access to money or her medication,” cops said. “She may be with an adult male.”

Chloe was last seen near Boulder High School wearing a black hoodie, purple top, and blue jeans, officers said. She weighed 120 pounds and stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She has blue eyes.

Officers ask that anyone with information to call or text (720) 507-7379, or call the Boulder Police Dispatch at (303) 441-3333. If you call the latter number, choose option 8 and refer to case #22-9868. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-The-Lost; refer to report number 146-2673.

“Chloe, honey… we love you so much. You are not in trouble,” Knape reportedly said. “If you can come home please do and if you can’t, we will not stop until we find you.”

“Chloe’s loved ones have posted fliers around town, and police are hoping that amplifying this message will help in reuniting the child with her family,” police said. “Chloe’s family wants Chloe to know that they just want her home safe and that she is not in trouble.

[Image via Boulder Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]