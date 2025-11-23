A Nebraska man is behind bars after he allegedly took a hammer and fire extinguisher and beat another man outside a motel, saying "you aren't dead yet?" as he repeatedly hit the victim.

Roger Lee Abramson, 49, stands accused of second-degree assault, terroristic threats and third-degree assault.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, the York County Sheriff's Office responded around 11 p.m. Nov. 14 to the Sun Motel in Henderson, which is roughly 60 miles west of Lincoln, for a report of an assault. Deputies arrived on scene and learned two men, ages 78 and 53, had been beaten.

Cops first made contact with the older victim who was bleeding from his arm and sitting in his pickup truck.

The other victim received more serious injuries but was still conscious when cops arrived. He told deputies Abramson attacked him with a hammer outside his hotel room. Abramson allegedly hit the victim 10 to 15 times with the hammer on his head and left forearm. The suspect kept hitting the victim with the hammer until it broke, according to the affidavit. After it snapped in half, Abramson allegedly said "you aren't dead yet?" before grabbing a fire extinguisher and hitting him another six to eight times.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Cops found a "large amount of blood" just outside a motel room and a broken hammer. The fire extinguisher was located in the back of a pickup truck.

Deputies took Abramson into custody. A motive for the attack was not included in the affidavit.

Abramson remains in the York County Jail on a $200,000 bond. His next court date is set for Wednesday.