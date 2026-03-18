A 29-year-old woman in Wisconsin is accused of striking and killing a pedestrian with her SUV before driving away from the scene, leaving the victim in the roadway, according to police.

Tameca N. Martin is charged with one count each of hit-and-run involving death and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death in the crash that allegedly killed Calvin Young Jr., who authorities say was thrown approximately 108 feet from the collision.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Milwaukee Police Department, officers at 1:40 p.m. on March 9 responded to the area of West National Avenue and South 54th Street for a report of a person down in the roadway. When officers arrived, they found Young "pulseless and not breathing, laying in the middle of the roadway." Medics pronounced him dead.

Investigators quickly linked the fatal crash to a separate call nearby, where a woman with several children was overheard on the phone with a man and repeatedly demanding he come pick her up. Officers located Martin about a half-mile away from the crash scene with a damaged Chevrolet Equinox and six children who had been inside the vehicle.

All six of the children were under age 12 and only one of them was secured in a car seat. Kids as young as 4 and 6 were not in car seats.

A witness told police he was at a nearby home and overheard Martin on the phone shortly after the crash saying, "I hit the guy he's not moving," and saying, "I need you to come get me now. I'm sending my location."

"The defendant kept repeating, 'I need you to come get me now' to the person on the phone," the affidavit states.

During an interview with police, Martin admitted she was driving the vehicle to a friend's house when she accidentally struck a pedestrian. When asked about the incident, she responded, "Him? That's it," apparently confirming she hit Young and said she "panicked" and left the scene. She told officers her "vision is really bad" and that she did not see the victim before impact, adding she had been looking at her GPS at the time.

Police say surveillance video captured the crash, showing Young walking in a marked crosswalk when Martin's vehicle struck him. According to investigators, "the Equinox strikes Young, causing his body to travel across 54th Street," with authorities estimating he was thrown "approximately 108 feet after being struck."

Despite the severity of the impact, the affidavit states that "no occupant (notably, the driver) is observed checking on Young," and instead, "the Equinox then pulls around Young's body and drives away."

Authorities noted there were no obstacles preventing Martin from stopping, and the intersection was illuminated with "overhead street lamps," "clearly marked white reflective crosswalk decals," and a visible pedestrian crossing sign.

In a later interview, Martin told investigators her vision is "really bad" and admitted she had her phone in her hand to follow directions because she was unfamiliar with the area. She said she only noticed Young at the last moment, stating she "squinted her eye and stopped," but "it was already too late."

After the crash, Martin said she got out of the vehicle but "did not know what to do," acknowledging she "should have checked on Young" before leaving. She admitted she then drove away, parked, and told the six children in the car to get out, later concluding she "might as well stay right here, I left the scene, [there is] no point in running." She said the person she sent her location to was the friend she was driving to visit.

Police say Martin also admitted she has never had a driver's license and had smoked marijuana about two hours before the crash.

Investigators further noted that multiple young children were in the vehicle at the time, including a 4-year-old and 6-year-old who were not in car seats.

The case remains under investigation pending toxicology results.

A judge ordered Martin held on $25,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on April 20.