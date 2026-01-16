Woman tried to evade cops by 'defecating in a trash bin' as she fled massage parlor: Police

A 55-year-old woman in Florida was arrested this week after she allegedly attempted to "evade" police by defecating in a trash can while escaping.

Fang Wang was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count each of battery on a public health department employee and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, court records show. Wang is also facing one additional charge of permitting an unlicensed person to practice massage.

According to a probable cause affidavit, two investigators with the Florida Department of Health went to Wang's massage parlor, The Palms of Emerald Coast, to conduct a "routine" inspection of the establishment. The parlor is located in the 100 block of Beal Parkway SE in Fort Walton Beach.

Upon arriving, the inspectors identified themselves and the reason for their visit. Wang allegedly responded by becoming "very irate, combative, uncooperative, and argumentative," the inspectors told police.

"The Defendant verbally protested Investigators' presence and upon the investigators beginning their inspection of compliance, the Defendant placed both of her hands on the upper-back/shoulders of a female Department of Health investigator and pushed her while the Investigator was in the commission of her lawful duties," a probable cause affidavit states.

The other health department official witnessed the alleged offense and contacted law enforcement.

The inspector who witnessed the alleged battery provided a written statement to police saying Wang "attempted to forcefully move" the other inspector from a room attached to the reception area of the establishment, the entrance of which was covered by a "sheer curtain."

The victim claimed Wang followed her into the room, grabbed her shoulders from behind, and pushed her forward. The inspector said Wang then told her in "an elevated loud voice to get out of her way." After demanding that Wang not lay hands on her, the inspector called the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

When officers reached the massage parlor, Wang continued to "verbally protest the presence of DOH investigators and law enforcement," the affidavit says. That's when Wang allegedly tried to flee.

"The Defendant, in an attempt to evade detention, pulled away from law enforcement and defecated in a trash can within the business," police wrote.

Wang was booked into the Okaloosa Department of Corrections where she is currently being held without bond, records from the county department of corrections show. It was not immediately clear when she was next scheduled to appear in court.