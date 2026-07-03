A Florida father of three was fatally shot outside a Walmart, with cops saying a woman was arguing with him over a parking spot before she blew the U.S. Army veteran away with a blast to the stomach.

Bart Diguglielmo, 62, was at a Walmart in Broward County when the woman, who has not been publicly identified by police, allegedly shot him on Tuesday afternoon.

"The preliminary investigation revealed an adult female and [Diguglielmo] were involved in a verbal altercation over a parking space in the Walmart parking lot prior to the shooting," the Broward County Sheriff's Office says in a press release. "According to investigators, the shooter, the adult female, remained on scene, cooperated with detectives and she told them the shooting was in self-defense."

Deputies responded to the Walmart, located at 7900 W. McNab Road in North Lauderdale, around 12:28 p.m., the sheriff's office says. Diguglielmo was found suffering from a single gunshot wound, and paramedics rushed him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

"I just don't think anybody deserves to lose their life over a parking spot," his daughter, Amanda, told local independent television station WPLG.

Cellphone video captured during the confrontation shows the woman allegedly shooting Diguglielmo as he walks toward her. A witness told WPLG that the woman let Diguglielmo know she was going to shoot him during the altercation as he kept approaching her.

"I heard one news site say it was over a parking spot," Diguglielmo's daughter told WPLG. "Another says it was because my dad was making some type of advance towards the woman, which I will completely debunk because my dad is not that person. He's not perfect, but not someone that would do this to this extreme."

Police say the case will be presented to the Broward State Attorney's Office to determine whether the woman should be charged.