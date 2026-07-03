A 33-year-old Florida man who killed his girlfriend and wrapped her body in a tarp that was discovered by his mother while they rode out Hurricane Milton together is headed to prison for decades.

Robert Hendrix was sentenced to 40 years behind bars for the shooting and stabbing death of 43-year-old Kristin Carrier after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Hendrix's 71-year-old mom went to his home to ride out the storm in October 2024. After Milton passed the next day, Hendrix went to a store to buy some items.

That's when his mother allegedly stumbled upon Carrier's body wrapped in a large brown tarp in a bedroom. The mother called her daughter, who came and picked her up. Hendrix returned from the store and became "animated" when his mother and sister confronted him about the body, cops wrote. His mother and sister drove away and contacted police.

Deputies found various blood patterns on the floor and walls of the home. They found Carrier dead inside the tarp which was located at the entrance of the bedroom, per the affidavit. Investigators collected evidence from the scene, including a knife, baseball bat and gun.

Detectives also spoke with another witness who heard Carrier yelling from a bedroom in the home around 3 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2024. Based on cellphone data, cops determined Carrier was the only person in Hendrix's home at the time of the murder.

Since Hendrix is a convicted felon, deputies arrested him for possessing a gun. He also had methamphetamine in the home.

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Hendrix was taken to the Duval County Jail, which gave detectives time to investigate the murder before filing formal charges in February 2025. He also pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.