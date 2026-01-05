A Maryland woman who was reported missing was found dead in her ex-boyfriend's apartment, the same day he booked a flight overseas.

According to the Howard County Police Department, 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala was reported missing by her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Arjun Sharma, on Friday. Sharma told police that he last saw Godishala on Dec. 31, 2025, at his apartment in Columbia, Maryland. After Sharma made the report, police learned that he left the county and flew to India.

When police responded to the apartment building on Saturday, they found Godishala dead with multiple stab wounds. Detectives believe she was killed around 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Police said a manhunt is now underway to find and arrest Sharma, who will face charges of first- and second-degree murder in connection with Godishala's death. Howard County police spokesman Seth Hoffman told local CBS affiliate WJZ that the former couple were on good terms after the end of their romantic relationship. Hoffman said, "We do believe it wasn't uncommon that they would still meet each other and have communication after their relationship ended, but we don't have a motive right now as to why he would kill her."

More from Law&Crime: 'Whole life ahead of her': Ex-Broadway star who played Young Nala in The Lion King stabbed to death by boyfriend, cops say

WTTG reported that both Sharma and Godishala were Indian nationals, and authorities were working with federal law enforcement and international agencies to track Sharma down overseas. Police believe he flew out of Dulles Airport in Virginia the same day he reported Godishala missing.

Hoffman told WJZ, "There was obviously some premeditation to be able to do this and then to flee the country."

A warrant has been issued for Sharma's arrest on charges of first- and second-degree murder. He is believed to be in India.