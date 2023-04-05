Woman killed in ‘horrific’ breakfast time murder-suicide at Chick-fil-A drive-thru

Authorities in Georgia are investigating a murder-suicide after a man shot a woman in a Truett’s Chick-fil-A drive-thru around breakfast on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself.

The Rome Police Department said that officers first responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at the Shorter Avenue restaurant, outside of which Anthony Wayne Green, 56, is suspected of shooting Cassie Lashae Davis, 39.

“Initial investigation indicates that a male subject shot a female and then shot himself. The incident is not related to Chick-Fil-A but rather occurred on the property of the restaurant,” cops said.

The Rome residents had been in a domestic relationship, cops said.

“The suspect shot the victim while she was inside her vehicle. The suspect then shot himself. Both were pronounced deceased,” authorities added, noting that Davis apparently accelerated and traveled down a nearby embankment.

WRGA reported that Davis was shot three times with a revolver in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru.

Restaurant GM Greg Major said in a statement that the shooting was “horrific.”

“We are currently cooperating with the police who are investigating. No other guests or team members were hurt but we mourn with the community,” Major said. “We have closed the restaurant for the day to repair and care for team members. Thank you for your patience during this time; we plan to reopen tomorrow.”

The Rome, Georgia, property where the deadly shooting took place was once visited by Chick-fil-A chairman Dan Cathy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan T. Cathy (@dantcathy)

“I was thrilled to join Greg Major at Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Rome, Georgia and install the little red door. Remembering the past while celebrating the future! So excited for the re-opening on December 13th!” Dan Cathy posted on Instagram on Nov. 30, 2018.

Chick-fil-A’s website says that Truett’s Chick-fil-A locations are “dedicated to the life and legacy of Truett Cathy,” Chick-fil-A’s founder and the father of Dan Cathy. “These unique restaurants, which first opened in 2017, not only offer a specialty Chick-fil-A menu, but also allow customers to learn Truett’s story through family heirlooms, photos and quotes displayed on the walls. Each restaurant provides sit down, counter and drive-thru service.”

The Rome establishment is one of four Truett’s Chick-fil-a locations in Georgia.

