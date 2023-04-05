Two men are charged in Kentucky in a kidnapping case for allegedly terrorizing a 7-year-old boy because he was “cute.”

Cops with the Winchester Police Department claim that Rahul Rahul, 21, and Arvind Arvind, 23, were taken into custody at a playground on Monday.

In the citation for Rahul’s case, officers said they were dispatched to Legacy Grove Park regarding an allegation that two suspicious men were trying to get kids to come with them.

“Upon arrival patrol officers made contact with the above [Rahul] and another male [Arvind] that was trying to leave,” cops said.

Witnesses said these were the two suspects.

Cops said they determined that Rahul and Arvind were waiting atop a slide for children to come up to where they were.

Rahul allegedly said Arvind picked a child, who was approximately 7 years old.

“The kid stated that the male physically held his wrist down and forced him to take a picture with him,” officers said. “These pictures were found on the phone of the suspect. The kid was terrorized [by] the suspects. The mother of the child called for the child and he was too scared to get up and go to her because the male was still sitting with him. The male had his arm around the child. The other male stated that this child was picked because he was ‘cute.'”

Rahul is charged with the kidnapping of a minor. He is held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Court records are not yet available in Arvind’s case, but jail records show he is charged with the kidnapping of a minor and assault in the fourth degree with no visible injury. He too is held on a $10,000 bond.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]