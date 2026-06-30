Woman doesn't let oxygen tank stop her from trying to kill her husband, police say

A woman in South Carolina allegedly summoned the strength to fire a gun at her husband multiple times — despite relying on an oxygen tank.

Josephine Scott, 75, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon while committing a crime in connection with a shooting that took place at her home. According to reporting by local NBC affiliate WMBF, deputies with the Florence County Sheriff's Office responded Saturday to the Timmonsville, South Carolina, home that Scott shares with her husband, whose name was not provided to the public.

Scott's husband had injuries to his legs, and he was transported to the hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, and he is expected to recover.

Upon further investigation, police said Scott allegedly shot her husband intentionally after the couple had an argument. Police did not provide details about what the argument was about or what prompted Scott to allegedly fire a gun. Scott, who apparently uses an oxygen tank, allegedly shot her husband twice.

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After being charged, Scott was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Sunday. During her first court appearance on Monday, her bond was set at $50,000 for the attempted murder charge and $5,000 for the weapons charge. According to online court records, she posted the total amount of $55,000 and was released from jail.

Scott is due back in court on Oct. 6.