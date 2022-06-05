Woman Allegedly Ran Over Man with Car Three Times After Tracking Him Down with Apple AirTag and Accusing Him of Cheating

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A woman is locked up after allegedly running over a man three times. Gaylyn Morris, 26, allegedly killed Andre Smith, 26, early Friday morning. She allegedly claimed he was her boyfriend.

Cops in Indianapolis, Indiana, said that they responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to the 3900 block of East 82nd Street on the report of an “accident” in a parking lot.

“Officers arrived and located Mr. Smith laying on the ground underneath a vehicle,” police said in a news release. “It appeared he was struck by the vehicle. Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) Engine Company 6 responded and unfortunately pronounced the Mr. Smith deceased at the scene.”

This was the parking lot of Tilly’s Pub, according to The IndyStar.

Morris told a witness she tracked down Smith using an Apple AirTag and GPS, the probable cause affidavit reportedly stated. She found him at the bar with another woman, authorities said. She allegedly claimed Smith was her boyfriend and cheating on her.

Morris allegedly picked up an empty wine bottle and swung it at the other woman, but Smith intervened, catching it. All three were allegedly asked to leave. The situation allegedly escalated in tragic fashion after Morris and Smith left the bar and the other woman stayed inside for a food order. Morris allegedly “clipped” Smith with the vehicle. The man fell, and Morris then “backed over him and then pulled forward and hit him for the third time,” the affidavit stated.

Morris allegedly stepped out of her vehicle before going after the other woman, but cops detained her.

Local prosecutors will make a final charging decision, officers said. Morris is held in the Marion County Jail for murder, online records show. Court is scheduled for Tuesday.

From police:

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at [email protected] Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.

[Screenshot via WTHR]

