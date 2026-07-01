An Arizona woman tucked her battered husband into bed after their son attacked them without provocation — checking on him throughout the night and even changing him into sweatpants — before waking up to find the 73-year-old dead, cops say.

Tyler Lachmann, 39, allegedly pummeled both of his parents and slammed his mom's head on concrete during the June 28 onslaught at their home in Tucson. He is charged with first-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse.

A criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime says his 72-year-old mother lied to police about a robbery occurring at their residence when reporting his father's death so she could protect Lachmann.

According to prosecutors, Lachmann was on pretrial release for a separate felony case. He is also accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend's mother on April 29 and threatening to kill her. Lachmann's mother told prosecutors her son has mental health problems.

"On the night of the 28th of June, 2026, without provocation, Tyler attacked [his parents]," the complaint alleges. Lachmann was "repeatedly punching" his mom and "slamming her head on the concrete" before turning his attention to his father, per the complaint.

"Tyler went after [his father] as well when the three of them were in the kitchen," the complaint says. "When the assault stopped, [the mother] was able to help [the father] to his bed and she took his shirt off and changed his pants to sweatpants."

Prosecutors say Lachmann's mom "checked on" his father "throughout the night" before going to bed. "In the morning, [the mother] noticed that [the father] has stopped breathing and said that he was cold to the touch," the complaint says.

Police and paramedics responded after the mom called 911. Paramedics declared Lachmann's dad dead at the scene. Pima County sheriff's deputies arrived and were told by Lachmann's mom that they were "robbed and assaulted by two masked men," according to the complaint.

"Both [parents] had numerous injuries to their face, head, and arms consistent with an assault," the complaint says. "An interview was conducted with [the mom] where she initially repeated the statement of two masked men, however, during a follow up interview stated that she had made those statements to protect her son."

Lachmann is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on July 6 and a preliminary hearing on July 10. He is being held without bond.