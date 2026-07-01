A Missouri man is behind bars for allegedly killing a man who lived in his garage and then stuffing his body inside a barrel dumped into a river, according to law enforcement in the Show-Me State.

Daniel W. Russell, 53, stands accused of one count each of first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution for the death of Michael A. Graham, whose age was not immediately available.

The victim in the case was first reported missing in February 2019, according to law enforcement. In April 2019, authorities found human remains in a plastic barrel along the Gasconade River in Gasconade, a tiny community some 90 miles west of St. Louis.

The defendant had been on law enforcement's radar for quite some time, according to a probable cause statement obtained by St. Louis-based NBC affiliate KSDK. Investigators initially spoke with Russell the day before the barrel was found near a boat ramp, police said.

At the time, the defendant allegedly said Graham had been staying at his house, but he had not seen him for several days.

Russell also allegedly told police that Graham owed him money, so the missing man had left behind a debit card to pay off his debt, law enforcement says. Investigators, however, took note of something they considered relevant: the defendant "consistently referred to Graham in the past tense," according to the charging document.

Detectives later executed a search warrant at Russell's residence and determined concrete had recently been poured in the garage, because a telltale semicircle of concrete remained, according to the probable cause statement. Investigators also found some of the vanished man's belongings inside the house, including his motorcycles.

That piece of concrete matched with a chunk of concrete recovered from inside the barrel containing Graham's remains, police said.

After the remains were identified by the Boone County Medical Examiner, detectives spoke with Russell again. When asked outright if he was involved in Graham's death, the defendant allegedly said he knew nothing. Investigators, however, wrote that those denials were "largely inconsistent with the circumstances surrounding the investigation," according to the probable cause statement.

Despite Graham's missing status first being reported in February 2019, the case may well go back substantially further.

A witness told investigators Russell enlisted their help to move a foul-smelling barrel in September 2018, the charging document alleges, according to Columbia-based ABC and MyNetworkTV affiliate KMIZ.

An informant cited in the probable cause statement told investigators Russell admitted to the killing because Graham had planned to move out after suspecting the defendant and his family were taking advantage of him, the Gasconade County Republican reported.

The informant also claimed to have spoken with Russell's wife, who allegedly said she saw the victim "lying in a chair" in the garage "deceased, and it appeared that he had been struck in the head with something," according to the charging document.

The case was reviewed in 2021 and formally reopened in 2025, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives ultimately charged Russell after new evidence drawn from Facebook messages allegedly connected the defendant to one of the victim's motorcycles, according to the sheriff's office.

The defendant was arrested over the weekend by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and is currently being detained without bond in the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.