Law enforcement officers are on the hunt for a Philadelphia towing business owner who they believe has killed his competitors in two separate shootings.

The Philadelphia Police Department announced that Najee Williams, 27, is wanted for the murders of 20-year-old David Garcia Morales and 25-year-old Aaron Whitfield. The suspect is also wanted for violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, conspiracy, possessing instruments of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

Both deceased victims were also tow truck drivers, police said.

The first shooting occurred on Dec. 22, 2025, shortly after noon at 4200 Torresdale Ave. in Philadelphia. Officers were called to the block, and when they arrived, they found Morales "inside a 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty towing vehicle," the department said.

He had been shot in the neck and thigh, and though he was transported to an area hospital to be treated, he died four days later.

On Jan. 11, 2026, at about 7:52 p.m., Philadelphia police officers responded to the 2100 block of Knorr Street in the city, about three miles north of the first crime scene. There, they found Whitfield "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body inside a tow truck."

The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found a 21-year-old woman there, who "was shot in the left leg during the same incident and was transported to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital in stable condition," the law enforcement agency added.

Police were "able to determine" that Williams was "at both locations and committed both crimes," Ernest Ransom, commanding officer of the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit, told local NBC affiliate WCAU.

Officers suggested they suspected the shootings may have been part of a fight over towing — with a November killing also being investigated.

"We believe there's some kind of connection there," Ransom said. "We're not ready to go on record to say this is a part of that homicide, but we are working towards that direction."

Authorities said Williams is the owner of N.K.W Towing & Recovery LLC and a tow truck driver himself.

Whitfield's mother described to the local outlet how difficult the time has been since her son was killed.

"For Aaron to be murdered on the streets of Philadelphia while he was working, it's unbelievable," Kimberly Randleman told WCAU. "It's not fair. It's not fair."

She remembered him in a GoFundMe as "a playful, hardworking individual who was loved dearly."

Morales was remembered in his obituary as having been "a beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend."

"He was known for his social nature and amazing personality, bringing light and laughter wherever he went," the obit went on. "David cared deeply about everyone and had a genuine heart that touched all who knew him."

Police warned that Williams "is considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public are cautioned not to approach him." They offered a $20,000 reward "for information that leads to an arrest and conviction."