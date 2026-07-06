A Florida man allegedly stabbed another man in the arm after the victim refused to give him money — and then told cops an apparently nonsensical story as to how the ordeal unfolded.

Michael Jason Knight, 49, is facing an attempted murder charge. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 26000 block of SW 135 Ave. in Miami to a report of a man "that was bleeding and appeared dead."

Deputies arrived at the scene in the Twin Lakes condominium complex to find the victim lying near the front door of the home suffering from a stab wound and "bleeding profusely."

Cops recovered the knife on the ground next to the victim near a pool of blood. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital where he was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Speaking with deputies, the victim identified Knight as his alleged attacker. He said Knight came to his front door and asked him for money. When he said no, Knight became enraged. The suspect allegedly took out a knife and sliced the victim in the arm.

Another person in the home grabbed the knife away from Knight and called 911. The affidavit did not state the relationship between the victim and Knight.

While investigators were on scene, Knight allegedly blurted out "we were just kissing." Officials took Knight to the police station for an interview. In the interview room, he allegedly urinated on the table and floor. He then became "uncooperative," cops said.

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He was taken to the Miami-Dade County Jail, where he remains without bond. His next court date was not listed.

Local ABC affiliate WPLG first reported on Knight's arrest.