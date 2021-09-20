Virginia Man Accused of Violating Protective Order, Trying to Beat His Wife to Death with a Hammer at an Apartment

A Northern Virginia man is accused of violating a protective order and attempting to murder his wife with a hammer in a domestic violence incident at the victim’s apartment over the weekend. Peter J. Lollobrigido, a 49-year-old from Sterling, attacked his wife with a hammer and left her with life-threatening injuries in an attack that took place on Sunday afternoon at the Stone Springs Apartments complex, which is around a 20-minute drive away from Dulles International Airport.

“Both the victim and the suspect were located inside the apartment,” the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Authorities responded to the scene after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The violation of a protective order charge Lollobrigido faces appears to be a felony given the circumstances. Virginia law says that a person who violates a protective order while armed with a deadly weapon or who violates protective order by committing an assault is “guilty of a Class 6 felony”:

18.2-60.4. Violation of protective orders; penalty.

A. Any person who violates any provision of a protective order issued pursuant to § 19.2-152.8, 19.2-152.9, or 19.2-152.10 is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor. Conviction hereunder shall bar a finding of contempt for the same act. The punishment for any person convicted of a second offense of violating a protective order, other than a protective order issued pursuant to subsection C of § 19.2-152.10, when the offense is committed within five years of the prior conviction and when either the instant or prior offense was based on an act or threat of violence, shall include a mandatory minimum term of confinement of 60 days. Any person convicted of a third or subsequent offense of violating a protective order, other than a protective order issued pursuant to subsection C of § 19.2-152.10, when the offense is committed within 20 years of the first conviction and when either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, is guilty of a Class 6 felony and the punishment shall include a mandatory minimum term of confinement of six months. The mandatory minimum terms of confinement prescribed for violations of this section shall be served consecutively with any other sentence. B. In addition to any other penalty provided by law, any person who, while knowingly armed with a firearm or other deadly weapon, violates any provision of a protective order with which he has been served issued pursuant to § 19.2-152.8, 19.2-152.9, or 19.2-152.10, other than a protective order issued pursuant to subsection C of § 19.2-152.10, is guilty of a Class 6 felony. C. If the respondent commits an assault and battery upon any party protected by the protective order, other than a protective order issued pursuant to subsection C of § 19.2-152.10, resulting in bodily injury to the party or stalks any party protected by the protective order in violation of § 18.2-60.3, he is guilty of a Class 6 felony. Any person who violates such a protective order, other than a protective order issued pursuant to subsection C of § 19.2-152.10, by furtively entering the home of any protected party while the party is present, or by entering and remaining in the home of the protected party until the party arrives, is guilty of a Class 6 felony, in addition to any other penalty provided by law.

In addition to attempted murder, Lollobrigido is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and violating a protective order “following a domestic violence assault,” according to the press release.

“In order to be eligible for a protective order, you must have been, within a reasonable period of time, subjected to an act involving violence, force, or threat that results in bodily injury or places you in reasonable fear of death, sexual assault, or bodily injury,” says a Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services guide for victims of domestic violence.

As of Sunday, the sheriff’s office said that the victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition. It’s unclear at this time if the woman’s condition has improved.

The attempted murder suspect is being held without bond in Loudoun County.

[Image via Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office]

