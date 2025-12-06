An Ohio man was recently arrested for sending a baggie of methamphetamine through a bank's drive-thru pneumatic tube system, according to law enforcement in the Buckeye State.

Jason G. Smith, 46, was booked on drug-related charges earlier this week, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The underlying incident occurred on Dec. 3, according to a press release issued by the sheriff's office – at a bank in Woodsfield, a small town located some 120 miles due east of Columbus.

On the day in question, a bank employee called deputies to report finding a "crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine" in a baggie that had accompanied a transaction sent through one of the bank's air tubes, according to the sheriff's office.

Subsequent testing determined the substance in the small bag was, in fact, methamphetamine, law enforcement says.

Over the course of the ensuing investigation, authorities determined the defendant had inadvertently sent the package to the bank through the drive-thru while completing an otherwise routine banking transaction, according to the sheriff's office.

Later, Smith was located in nearby Wayne Township by officers with the state's Department of Natural Resources, the press release says.

After the defendant was detained, deputies were called. And, with the use of a police dog, they "recovered additional suspected drugs and drug-related items from Smith's truck," according to the sheriff's office.

The defendant was then transported to the Monroe County Jail.

As of this writing, the defendant's specific charges have not been made available on the Monroe County court system's public docket.

Law&Crime reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for additional details on this story but no response was immediately forthcoming at the time of publication.

The sheriff's office did offer a public service announcement about illicit drugs by way of their press release announcing the arrest.

"Illegal drugs don't belong in bank drive-thrus — but they can be turned in at the Sheriff's Office," Monroe County Sheriff Derek Norman said in a statement. "No charges, no handcuffs, just help. We'd much rather safely take them off the street than see another unexpected 'deposit.'"